Synchronised Socialising by helenw2
Photo 4185

Synchronised Socialising

these two couldn't get too much more matchy in Cuba Mall
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great title for an interesting people shot. It's a uniform!
July 24th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
A lot of people sitting on seats will be on their phones and this certainly is synchronised! - Body positions are completely the same!
July 24th, 2022  
