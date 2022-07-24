Sign up
Photo 4185
Synchronised Socialising
these two couldn't get too much more matchy in Cuba Mall
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4185
photos
63
followers
48
following
1146% complete
View this month »
4178
4179
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th July 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great title for an interesting people shot. It's a uniform!
July 24th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A lot of people sitting on seats will be on their phones and this certainly is synchronised! - Body positions are completely the same!
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
