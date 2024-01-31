Previous
It's a Girl by helenw2
It's a Girl

spent an amazing couple of hours with my friend who is a bee keeper and took heaps of super shots - couldn't believe I witnessed a worker bee emerging from its cell - such a moment!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
