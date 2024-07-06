Sign up
Photo 4868
Sunshine and Shadows
beautiful light on a daisy in my mums garden
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
6th July 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
This is gorgeous.
July 6th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The black and white accentuates the lovely shape.
July 6th, 2024
