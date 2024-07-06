Previous
Sunshine and Shadows by helenw2
Photo 4868

Sunshine and Shadows

beautiful light on a daisy in my mums garden
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Dianne ace
This is gorgeous.
July 6th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
The black and white accentuates the lovely shape.
July 6th, 2024  
