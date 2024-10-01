Sign up
Previous
Photo 4953
Desert Road Vista
Mother and I were stunned to see both mountains out with lots of snow on them as we drove through the Desert Road today - had to stop in a few places to do pano's
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
