Previous
Desert Road Vista by helenw2
Photo 4953

Desert Road Vista

Mother and I were stunned to see both mountains out with lots of snow on them as we drove through the Desert Road today - had to stop in a few places to do pano's
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise