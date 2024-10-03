Previous
The Grassy Knoll by helenw2
Photo 4955

The Grassy Knoll

the scene outside my window this evening in rural Hamilton, so cute!
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1357% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Such beautiful light, and I love their expressions
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise