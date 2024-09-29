Sign up
Previous
Photo 4951
Smokey Mountain
back at the bees, love the view through the smoke. They build honeycomb above the frames when they run out of room.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4951
photos
73
followers
64
following
1356% complete
View this month »
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
4951
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th September 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Terrific capture Love it!
September 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
September 29th, 2024
