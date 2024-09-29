Previous
Smokey Mountain by helenw2
Photo 4951

Smokey Mountain

back at the bees, love the view through the smoke. They build honeycomb above the frames when they run out of room.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific capture Love it!
September 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
September 29th, 2024  
