Handfull by helenw2
Photo 4952

Handfull

our breeder has had kittens and we were allowed to visit them - 1 week old today. Hard to tell yet what colours they will be but we are allowed to keep visiting - fun!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Helen Westerbeke
Photo Details

