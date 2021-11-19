Previous
Next
Where are they going? by helstor365
330 / 365

Where are they going?

Another wet and dark day here in Bergen. I did go out this morning, had to go and get some peppermint tea and more kombucha! :-)

When I arrived at the mall I was met by this sight. I have no idea what the story is here but all these people are working on the light rail project but they are walking away from the
building site!

19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
It's a parade! All that high-viz gear makes for a great photo.
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise