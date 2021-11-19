Sign up
Where are they going?
Another wet and dark day here in Bergen. I did go out this morning, had to go and get some peppermint tea and more kombucha! :-)
When I arrived at the mall I was met by this sight. I have no idea what the story is here but all these people are working on the light rail project but they are walking away from the
building site!
19th November 2021
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's a parade! All that high-viz gear makes for a great photo.
November 19th, 2021
