Cat by helstor365
Photo 527

Cat

I don't think I have ever posted a photo of a cat in my 11 years on 365! As some of you know I have one allergy and that is (unfortunately) cats so no petting but I just had to take a photo of him.

The photo is taken in the same alleyway as my extra photo for today :-)
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

