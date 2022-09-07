Previous
Wispy clouds by helstor365
Wispy clouds

I photograph this view often when I walk around the lake so most of you have probably seen it before. I really liked the clouds and their reflection today.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Helge E. Storheim

I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
September 7th, 2022  
