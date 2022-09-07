Sign up
Photo 626
Wispy clouds
I photograph this view often when I walk around the lake so most of you have probably seen it before. I really liked the clouds and their reflection today.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
7th September 2022 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
September 7th, 2022
