It is actually the evacuation tunnel for the City Rail, but they decided to make it a pedestrian and bicycle tunnel since they had to build it anyway. There is now a dedicated, car free track to walk or cycle all the way from where I live to the center of Bergen (without any large hills to cross :-)Today I just poked my camera inside the opening, but I will walk through the whole tunnel soon (maybe next week). There are supposed to be some nice photo ops along the way.More info here: https://www.bicycling.com/news/a43249948/longest-cycle-tunnel-in-the-world/ Here's a video of a someone riding an electric scooter on the track all the way to town:(Double the playback speed on this one :-)