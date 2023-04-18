Sign up
Photo 849
Colombian busses
It has been almost 4.5 years since last time we were in Colombia but Claudia is traveling back next week. Unfortunately I am not able to go with her this time :-(
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
952
photos
78
followers
35
following
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
102
844
845
846
103
847
848
849
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
18th April 2023 7:58pm
Tags
colombia
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
April 18th, 2023
