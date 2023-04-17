Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 848
Roar
Detail from an old oak bookcase. Shot with another old digicam with a CCD sensor
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
951
photos
78
followers
35
following
232% complete
View this month »
841
842
843
844
845
846
847
848
Latest from all albums
843
102
844
845
846
103
847
848
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S95
Taken
17th April 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great closeup.
April 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close