Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 943
Boat on the lake
I was out early on my bike today and captured this. Taken with a Canon PowerShot S120, a P&S camera from 2013. It is now the camera I take with me when I don't want to carry a camera :-)
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1079
photos
74
followers
33
following
258% complete
View this month »
936
937
938
939
940
941
942
943
Latest from all albums
135
938
939
136
940
941
942
943
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
21st July 2023 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
boat
,
lake
Joan Robillard
ace
A stunning photo
July 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close