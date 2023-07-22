Previous
Bench & table by helstor365
Photo 944

Bench & table

Big thanks to everyone who commented and fav'ed my photo yesterday. Very much appreciated.

Something very different today (but same camera :-)
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise