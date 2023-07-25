Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Swimming in the rain :-)
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
25th July 2023 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
rain
,
lake
,
swans
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition
July 25th, 2023
Karen
ace
A gorgeous sight, you've framed the three swans beautifully. The reflection of Mama Swan is terrific!
July 25th, 2023
