Previous
Photo 995
Wet day
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1150
photos
77
followers
31
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
11th September 2023 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rain
,
wet
Judith Johnson
ace
Love the shine on the road and the reflections
September 11th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
September 11th, 2023
