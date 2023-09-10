Previous
A ragged maple leaf by helstor365
Photo 994

A ragged maple leaf

It was just standing there on the pavement almost commanding me to take a photo.... how could I resist :-)

I'm starting to like the X20. It is the Fujifilm camera I have used the most so far in September. Slips into a jacket pocket and takes great photos.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise