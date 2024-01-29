Sign up
Photo 1135
Larch cones
First shot with the Canon G1X Mark II. This is the camera I bought earlier in January. I took a test shot when I received it to make sure it was working but other than that I have not used it. I'm looking forward to see what it can do :-)
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
g1x
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
wonderful focus and dof.
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful The bokeh is wonderful!
January 29th, 2024
