Larch cones by helstor365
Photo 1135

Larch cones

First shot with the Canon G1X Mark II. This is the camera I bought earlier in January. I took a test shot when I received it to make sure it was working but other than that I have not used it. I'm looking forward to see what it can do :-)
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
wonderful focus and dof.
January 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful The bokeh is wonderful!
January 29th, 2024  
