Tulip macro

Trying the microscope mode again.



The TG-5 is one of those cameras that I really haven't had an opinion on. It is just a camera I have and that I take with me if the weather is really bad and I don't want to risk taking a "proper" camera. I have realized however that this is a fun little camera; especially with its macro capabilities and all the different picture profiles. It is also so small that I can carry it with me regardless of what other camera I bring.



I have to figure out how to set up the camera with picture profiles in the custom settings on the mode dial and I then think I can have a lot of fun with this camera - also when it's not raining :-)



So off to prepare next week's camera....