The mill house (again :-)

First time I've gotten close to the kind of colours and tonality I've been wanting to get from this subject.



This week I am shooting a Nikon P7100. A "premium" compact with a 10 megapixel CCD sensor from 2012. The lens is a 28-200mm ff equivalent.



Apart from a test shot when I got the camera and one short walk I have not used this camera at all!. I'm not familiar with Nikon menus and interface so I had to download a quick start guide yesterday to familiarize myself with buttons and dials and how to change the most common settings.