The mill house (again :-) by helstor365
The mill house (again :-)

First time I've gotten close to the kind of colours and tonality I've been wanting to get from this subject.

This week I am shooting a Nikon P7100. A "premium" compact with a 10 megapixel CCD sensor from 2012. The lens is a 28-200mm ff equivalent.

Apart from a test shot when I got the camera and one short walk I have not used this camera at all!. I'm not familiar with Nikon menus and interface so I had to download a quick start guide yesterday to familiarize myself with buttons and dials and how to change the most common settings.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

Diana ace
Picture perfect, it could be the cover of a story book!
February 26th, 2024  
