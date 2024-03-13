Previous
Window by helstor365
Window

After some beautiful weather we've started a period with rain and strong wind again and it seems like it is just going to get worse towards the weekend.

I was out before the rain started this morning.. unfortunately not in a very photogenic area so all I have today is a photo of a window!
13th March 2024

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway
Diana ace
Love the simplicity and colours.
March 13th, 2024  
