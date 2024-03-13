Sign up
Previous
Photo 1179
Window
After some beautiful weather we've started a period with rain and strong wind again and it seems like it is just going to get worse towards the weekend.
I was out before the rain started this morning.. unfortunately not in a very photogenic area so all I have today is a photo of a window!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1416
photos
87
followers
33
following
323% complete
View this month »
1179
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
13th March 2024 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g5x
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Love the simplicity and colours.
March 13th, 2024
