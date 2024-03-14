Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1180
Plan-B (Retro edit edition)
Didn't like any of the photos I took earlier so it's only a Plan-B shot from the balcony today. I tried to edit it to make it look a little "film like"
I haven't said much about the Canon G5X. It takes great photos, ergonomics are fine (for a small camera), I don't have any problems handling/using it.... but it doesn't excite me :-)
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1417
photos
87
followers
33
following
323% complete
View this month »
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Latest from all albums
1174
1175
237
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
14th March 2024 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g5x
,
1 week-1 camera
Joan Robillard
ace
Good edit
March 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Your edit has added interest in that the image looks a bit vintage.
March 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close