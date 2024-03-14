Previous
Plan-B (Retro edit edition) by helstor365
Plan-B (Retro edit edition)

Didn't like any of the photos I took earlier so it's only a Plan-B shot from the balcony today. I tried to edit it to make it look a little "film like"

I haven't said much about the Canon G5X. It takes great photos, ergonomics are fine (for a small camera), I don't have any problems handling/using it.... but it doesn't excite me :-)
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Joan Robillard ace
Good edit
March 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Your edit has added interest in that the image looks a bit vintage.
March 14th, 2024  
