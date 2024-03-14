Plan-B (Retro edit edition)

Didn't like any of the photos I took earlier so it's only a Plan-B shot from the balcony today. I tried to edit it to make it look a little "film like"



I haven't said much about the Canon G5X. It takes great photos, ergonomics are fine (for a small camera), I don't have any problems handling/using it.... but it doesn't excite me :-)