Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1296
The mill house
Yes, I have several shots of this mill house here on 365 but I cannot walk past this one without taking a photo, can I? :-)
At least I have never taken a photo of the mill in landscape format and I don't think I have taken a shot of it in the summer with so much "greenery" around it.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1600
photos
87
followers
36
following
355% complete
View this month »
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
1295
1296
Latest from all albums
301
1293
302
1294
303
1295
304
1296
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
8th July 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mill
,
mill house
howozzie
Glad you didn't walk past and not take the photo. I find the lines, waterfall/s, building, race, very intriguing. Great shot.
July 8th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Det er jo ett flott motiv da!
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close