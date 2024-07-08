Previous
The mill house by helstor365
Photo 1296

The mill house

Yes, I have several shots of this mill house here on 365 but I cannot walk past this one without taking a photo, can I? :-)

At least I have never taken a photo of the mill in landscape format and I don't think I have taken a shot of it in the summer with so much "greenery" around it.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
howozzie
Glad you didn't walk past and not take the photo. I find the lines, waterfall/s, building, race, very intriguing. Great shot.
July 8th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Det er jo ett flott motiv da!
July 8th, 2024  
