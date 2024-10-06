Sign up
Previous
Photo 1386
Wall art
Mor test shots with the Sony A7 and 28-70mm
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1762
photos
89
followers
35
following
379% complete
View this month »
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
Latest from all albums
1382
368
1383
1384
369
1385
370
1386
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7
Taken
6th October 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
