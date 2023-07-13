Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
133 / 365
Lifestyles of the rich & famous comes to Bergen
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1068
photos
74
followers
33
following
36% complete
View this month »
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Latest from all albums
131
931
932
933
132
934
133
935
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
13th July 2023 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harbour
,
bergen
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov!
July 13th, 2023
Karen
ace
Wow - that’s an awesome super-yacht! Too bad we can’t see the name. Terrific photo of this beautiful boat .
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close