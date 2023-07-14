Previous
Lyse Abby (Lysekloster) by helstor365
Lyse Abby (Lysekloster)

Detail from the ruins of an old monastery just outside Bergen. It was founded in 1146
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Karen ace
What an incredible lifespan! Fascinating ruins, they look to be well preserved and looked after.
July 14th, 2023  
