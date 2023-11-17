Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Street photography at the mall
The winter sun provided some interesting light again. I held the camera in my palm by my side and pushed the shutter button with my thumb - I don't think anyone noticed me...
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1240
photos
81
followers
31
following
48% complete
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
176
1058
1059
177
1060
1061
178
1062
Views
5
Album
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
17th November 2023 3:30pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
street photography
