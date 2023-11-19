Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
180 / 365
Lock picking :-)
Another Canon G12 shot
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1244
photos
81
followers
31
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
1060
1061
178
1062
1063
179
180
1064
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G12
Taken
19th November 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
industrial
,
urbex
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close