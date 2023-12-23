Sign up
200 / 365
Smoke on the water
Lots of snow during the night and then it turned cold again. I had to take a walk around the lake this morning to check out the frost smoke rising from the water and the pink sky.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1298
photos
79
followers
31
following
54% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Camera
X-T2
Taken
23rd December 2023 11:04am
judith deacon
A great atmospheric scene but it does look COLD!
December 23rd, 2023
