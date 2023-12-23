Previous
Smoke on the water by helstor365
Smoke on the water

Lots of snow during the night and then it turned cold again. I had to take a walk around the lake this morning to check out the frost smoke rising from the water and the pink sky.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

judith deacon
A great atmospheric scene but it does look COLD!
