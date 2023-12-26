Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
201 / 365
Big rock!
From my walk in the woods today.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1302
photos
79
followers
31
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Latest from all albums
199
1097
200
1098
1099
1100
201
1101
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 30D
Taken
26th December 2023 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Terrific composition and scenery. Great capture.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close