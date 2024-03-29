Previous
Puddle by helstor365
248 / 365

Puddle

I just love the "Grainy Film" picture style on the Olympus cameras! I took this one on an E-PL7 which is basically an E-M10 without an EVF
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise