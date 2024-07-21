Sign up
Previous
Photo 3397
Getting Lunch
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4083
photos
64
followers
91
following
930% complete
View this month »
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st July 2024 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
pa
,
shannondell
