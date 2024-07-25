Sign up
Previous
Photo 3401
Friends Relaxing
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
4
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
4087
photos
64
followers
91
following
931% complete
View this month »
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
3399
3400
3401
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
25th July 2024 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
statue
,
bush
,
pa
,
shannondell
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Cute find
July 26th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Too cute, makes you smile
July 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
Cute pic
July 26th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
July 26th, 2024
