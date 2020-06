If I only had more time....

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to photograph "So many books, so little time!" My husband and I love to read, so we have many bookshelves full of books. And, my husband has a collection of antique pocket watches that he inherited from this maternal grandfather, so I thought of this idea immediately (just too me until Sunday evening to actually set up the shot). This is actually my second attempt. I liked the first one, but I thought the watch should be off to the side.