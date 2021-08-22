Sign up
Photo 2700
Hidden behind the trees
I went out into the backyard to take pictures of the moon, but it was behind the trees. I could see if from my front yard.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
0
0
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
night
,
nature
,
sky
,
moon
,
trees
,
clouds
,
summer
,
hidden
,
fullmoon
