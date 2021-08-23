Sign up
Photo 2701
Abstract Armor Heart
Well, I'm way late posting my Get Pushed for last week, but here it is. I was challenged to pick a shape and make a collage. The only way I could accomplish this was do a collage in Photoshop and crop it into a shape, but I like how it turned out.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Tags
late
,
heart
,
abstract
,
collage
,
get-pushed-474
Lisa Poland
ace
@la_photographic
A little late, but LOL!
September 2nd, 2021
