Abstract Armor Heart by homeschoolmom
Photo 2701

Abstract Armor Heart

Well, I'm way late posting my Get Pushed for last week, but here it is. I was challenged to pick a shape and make a collage. The only way I could accomplish this was do a collage in Photoshop and crop it into a shape, but I like how it turned out.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Seven years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Lisa Poland ace
@la_photographic A little late, but LOL!
September 2nd, 2021  
