Blue Olive lunch

I had my last appointment for the asthma study at Duke today. It went quicker than usual, so I was able to eat lunch next door at Blue Olive. I think I'll make my husband take me here for dinner for my birthday.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Lisa Poland

