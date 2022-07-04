Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2881
Independence Day Fireworks
We went to see the fireworks display on Ft. Bragg. We parked in the Commissary parking lot instead of going to the big parade field for the fireworks.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12232
photos
136
followers
191
following
789% complete
View this month »
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Latest from all albums
2006
352
679
811
2880
2881
2562
2882
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
4th July 2022 9:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
red
,
sky
,
blue
,
fireworks
,
patriotic
,
4thofjuly
,
independenceday
,
ftbraggnc
Helen Jane
ace
A clear and dramatic shot. Hope you enjoyed the show.
July 7th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close