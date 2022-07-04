Previous
Independence Day Fireworks by homeschoolmom
Independence Day Fireworks

We went to see the fireworks display on Ft. Bragg. We parked in the Commissary parking lot instead of going to the big parade field for the fireworks.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Lisa Poland

Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
Helen Jane
A clear and dramatic shot. Hope you enjoyed the show.
July 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer
Lovely.
July 7th, 2022  
