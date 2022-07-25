Previous
Next
My plate is finished by homeschoolmom
Photo 2887

My plate is finished

Our ladies group painted pottery a few weeks ago. One of our ladies picked them up the other day. I'm quite pleased with how my plate looks now that it's been fired. I have painted a plate or bowl for many of the places we have been stationed.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Lisa Poland

ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat idea!
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise