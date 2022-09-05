Previous
Hottest ride in town by homeschoolmom
Hottest ride in town

After living in the South for 8 years, I finally caught someone harvesting the tobacco crops. Got lucky when I stopped at Walmart. This field was right by the parking lot. There were 4 of these trying to beat the rain.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like.
*lynn ace
That's quite a machine. Interesting to see it. Very different than the combines that harvest corn and soybeans.
September 7th, 2022  
