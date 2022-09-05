Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2902
Hottest ride in town
After living in the South for 8 years, I finally caught someone harvesting the tobacco crops. Got lucky when I stopped at Walmart. This field was right by the parking lot. There were 4 of these trying to beat the rain.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa Poland
ace
@homeschoolmom
Eight years and counting, and still enjoying every minute of it, although I don't have as much time to devote to photography as I'd like. Christian,...
12288
photos
133
followers
188
following
795% complete
View this month »
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
Latest from all albums
2899
2900
2577
2572
2901
2578
2573
2902
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
summer
,
south
,
tractor
,
crop
,
tobacco
,
agriculture
*lynn
ace
That's quite a machine. Interesting to see it. Very different than the combines that harvest corn and soybeans.
September 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close