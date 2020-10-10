Previous
Autumn floor by homeschoolmom
106 / 365

Autumn floor

The parking lot of the Old Northside B&B is surrounded and covered by mimosa trees, which had already turned a bright yellow.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Lisa Poland

@homeschoolmom
Lisa Poland
Photo Details

