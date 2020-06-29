Previous
McNeely House by illinilass
McNeely House

Edgewood. Built 1876 in Petersburg, Illinois. Still a private home.
29th June 2020

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Delwyn Barnett ace
That's a beautiful old home. Love the colour and window details.
July 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous home.
July 1st, 2024  
