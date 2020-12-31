Previous
New is the year by illinilass
6 / 365

New is the year

New are our hopes and dreams
Wishing you well at 365 🎉
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
