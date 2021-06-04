Previous
Happy together by illinilass
4 / 365

Happy together

4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
20% complete

Photo Details

Babs ace
How lovely. Hope you are sharing the ice cream too.
June 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot of the lovely couple.
June 22nd, 2023  
