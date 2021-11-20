Sign up
9 / 365
20 November 2021
Didn’t take a picture today, so thought I’d look back for one taken on this date.
Ron and I with my nephew Jerry and wife Jan. He’s almost a year older than me! My brothers were 22 & 21 years older than me!
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Dorothy
Dawn
ace
A nice family shot
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Good idea. And Nice shot.
November 21st, 2023
