20 November 2021 by illinilass
20 November 2021

Didn’t take a picture today, so thought I’d look back for one taken on this date.
Ron and I with my nephew Jerry and wife Jan. He’s almost a year older than me! My brothers were 22 & 21 years older than me!
Dorothy

Dawn ace
A nice family shot
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Good idea. And Nice shot.
November 21st, 2023  
