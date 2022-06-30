Previous
Imperial Moth by illinilass
Imperial Moth

Taken last year about this time on garage door frame. Haven’t seen one since.
It is found mainly in the East of South America and North America, from the center of Argentina to south Canada.[1] The species was first described by Dru Drury in 1773.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
