Previous
Next
Vermilion Flycatcher by illinilass
15 / 365

Vermilion Flycatcher

I was surprised I could get such a “good” photo.
Taken near the Hassayampa river preserve, Wickenburg, Arizona.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise