Canyon Lake near Mesa Arizona. by illinilass
Canyon Lake near Mesa Arizona.

Had a cruise this afternoon on this beautiful lake. It is one of the reservoirs that feeds the Phoenix area with life giving water. Luckily this year the area had snow and rain.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
