Morning view by illinilass
Morning view

From my sunroom this morning. Yes we need rain!
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Suzie Townsend ace
That is quite a view you have. Something lovely to wake up to each morning.
June 28th, 2023  
