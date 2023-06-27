Sign up
Previous
78 / 365
Morning view
From my sunroom this morning. Yes we need rain!
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
82
photos
18
followers
39
following
21% complete
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
73
74
2
2
75
76
77
78
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
27th June 2023 10:15am
Tags
home
Suzie Townsend
ace
That is quite a view you have. Something lovely to wake up to each morning.
June 28th, 2023
